News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington Council backs plans to erect Windrush nurses monument

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:21 AM May 25, 2021   
Islington Council fundraising to commemorate Windrush and Commonwealth NHS Nurses and Midwives

Islington Council fundraising to commemorate Windrush and Commonwealth NHS Nurses and Midwives - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council is backing a campaign to install a seven foot high granite statue at Whittington Hospital in honour of Windrush and Commonwealth NHS nurses and midwives.   

The memorial would honour the 40,000 nurses and midwives from around the Commonwealth who came to the UK between 1948 and 1973 to help the fledging NHS, which was facing problems recruiting enough staff - without whose contribution, it is said the NHS might have collapsed.

In commemoration of their efforts, community activist group, Nubian Jak, is working with the council and the Archway hospital to commission the 7ft high by 7ft wide statue made of blue, brown, and white granite, representing a stylised nurse or midwife.

Artist's impression of Nubian Jak's Windrush and Commonwealth NHS Nurses and Midwives Statue

Artist's impression of Nubian Jak's Windrush and Commonwealth NHS Nurses and Midwives Statue - Credit: Nubian Jak

Nubian Jak has chosen Whittington Hospital because of its history employing African and Caribbean nursing staff since its inception in 1948, and because it is currently "the most diverse and inclusive employer in the NHS", the company said in a statement.  

The charity needs £134,000 to publish a book and to erect the nurses' monument, which will be unveiled on July 5 - some 53 years to the day since the NHS was founded.

You may also want to watch:

So far an online appeal has raised £72,000, and the council's local initiatives fund has committed a further £16,191.67.

The council's community chief, Cllr Una O’Halloran, said: “It is so important that we properly commemorate this generation of nurses and midwives who helped make this country and its healthcare system what it is today. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road
  2. 2 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim
  3. 3 Tributes paid to legendary Essex Road baker Michael Raab
  1. 4 Cyclist's injuries 'not life-changing' after police collision
  2. 5 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  3. 6 Anti-Kroenke protests continue as fans return to the Emirates Stadium
  4. 7 Council set to fine landlords for contaminated recycling bins
  5. 8 'It's quicker to walk': Holloway Road reacts to LTNs
  6. 9 Inaugural festival of guided walks comes to Islington
  7. 10 Five reasons Arsenal need new owners

"We know that there are not enough monuments and history written about this generation, which is why I'm asking everyone to donate to this fundraiser if they can.”   

In addition to the statue, Nubian Jak founder of Jak Beula, has written a book called ‘Nursing a Nation’ which will be released on July 10, to tell the stories of this generation of nurses and midwives. A documentary called ‘From Severus to Windrush’ is also planned for release. 

Workshops to accompany the book and film, teaching resources, and storytelling sessions and events in libraries with writers and contributors to the anthology are all planned, and copies of the book will be provided to all libraries in Islington.

Islington Council
The Whittington Hospital
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Troy Gallagher, mayor of Islington 2021-2022 with chief executive Linzi Roberts-Egan and attendant Sertan Hassan

Islington Council

'A new tomorrow': Troy Gallagher takes over as Islington’s mayor

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
New North Road in Islington

Islington Council

Islington Council hails Canonbury East and Clerkenwell Green LTNs a success

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Caledonian Road

Islington Council

Caledonian Road adult gaming centre bid sparks concerns

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Jordan Perata and her mother Emma, outside Kilo in Holloway Road

Climate Emergency

Interior designer ditches job to launch zero waste food store

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus