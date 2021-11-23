Islington care home workers to take on charity cycling marathon

A team of workers from an Islington care home are set to cycle 63 miles across London to raise money for care and cancer support.

The staff from Barchester’s Cheverton Lodge will set off at 6.30am from Hampstead on November 28 and finish in Stanwell in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, stopping at ten care homes to greet well wishers.

Wayne Hughes, regional director of Barchester Healthcare London - who is leading the cycling group, said: “It is going to be a long and tiring day in the saddle but we’re all really excited to take part and we’re hoping to raise lots of money for both causes.

Care staffer Wayne Hughes on his bike - Credit: Wayne Hughes

“We know all the staff, residents, relatives and visitors will get behind us at each of the homes along the way.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us so far, it has been a real team effort.”

Cheverton Lodge will also be open to the public for the accompanying charity bake sale on the day.

