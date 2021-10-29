News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington park named London’s Adventure Playground of the Year

William Mata

Published: 2:38 PM October 29, 2021
Children enjoy Barnard Park - which has been named London's best adventure playground. 

Islington’s Barnard Adventure Playground was named London’s Adventure Playground of the Year at a fun event yesterday [October 28]. 

The London Play Awards, which were held at the Prince Charles Cinema in Soho, saw children submit films of them enjoying their favourite places.

And after last year's winners from Redbridge voted for Barnard's entry, the Islington children who took part will be treated to pizza and ice cream in the playground. 

Selena, aged 10 said: “Barnard is the best because I love Sarah [the playworker].”

Barnard Adventure Playground users at the Prince Charles Cinema - where their promotion film was shown.

Stanley, also 10, added: “Barnard has a lot of space to have fun and you are able to meet new people soon because so many people go there.” 

Hackney’s Homerton Grove was named the 'Most Inclusive' playground. 

The event also featured the West End premiere of a short film from London Play about a specially adapted play street project that was run during the last national Covid lockdown.

