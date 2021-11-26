News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Meet the Islington-based Rangers fans who are helping food banks

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:48 AM November 26, 2021
Ranger fans and regulars at the Green Man pub on Essex Road have collected over 600 selection boxes

Ranger fans and regulars at the Green Man pub on Essex Road collected 600 selection boxes in 5 days. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A group of die hard fans of Rangers FC, who are regulars at an Essex Road pub, have put their team’s managerial turmoil behind them with a fundraiser.

The group, who meet at the Green Man, are collecting selection boxes - which they plan to donate to local food banks to provide Islington children with a happy Christmas. 

Ranger fans and regulars at the Green Man pub on Essex Road who have collected over 600 selection bo

Selection boxes can still be donated at the pub to help them reach their goal of 1,000 boxes. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Roundhouse, Copenhagen Street, and Kings Cross food banks are all set to profit from the generosity of the fans, who have already gathered 600 of the selection boxes.

Having only started their appeal this week - around the time Steven Gerrard left Ibrox having won last season’s SPL with the Blues - the fans are now looking to get 1,000. 

And it has been a doubly good week for the regulars, who cheered on the Glasgow team to a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last night (Thursday, 25) in what was Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s first game in charge. 

Karen McPhillips at The Green Man said: “It really shows that community spirit is alive, it is wonderful to have raised so much.”

The fans have been meeting to watch games for several years and for the past four they have raised money for a charity. The tradition of following Rangers began with the pub’s own John Lewis who invited friends over and, ‘they kept coming,’ according to Karen - who added that some even come down from Glasgow to watch games in the pub.

Ranger fans and regulars at the Green Man pub on Essex Road who have collected over 600 selection bo

The boxes will be donated to local food banks including The Roundhouse, Copenhagen Street and Kings Cross. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 'Let's avoid another lockdown': Warning for Islington to be cautious
  2. 2 'Shock and sadness' after news GP practice will close
  3. 3 Moorfields patient receives world’s first 3D printed prosthetic eye
  1. 4 'No apology': Beloved Islington hedge sawn in half by council contractor
  2. 5 Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021
  3. 6 Met Police arrest more than 900 in London-wide knife crime op
  4. 7 Which Underground lines are affected today
  5. 8 Disabled man 'unfairly dismissed' by Islington Council
  6. 9 Festive events lined up for Islington this Christmas
  7. 10 Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel

“They’re a great bunch and so well behaved that we never need to worry about security,” she said.

“We’re now well on our way to getting 1,000 selection boxes.” 
 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives to lay a wreath, and read a poem, at the North Islington w

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over fake photo

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Percy Circus

London Live

Woman dies after falling 'from height' in Islington

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Children made and have attached the banner to the park's side.

'Don't forget about us': Anger playground is still closed after six months

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
All Rights Reserved by the photographer, Steve Bainbridge. Any reproduction without prio consent is

Revealed: Islington's best market stalls

William Mata

Author Picture Icon