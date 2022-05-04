Bemerton Children’s Centre has been given the highest-possible rating by Ofsted in a glowing report.

The Islington Council-managed nursery, which is near Caledonian Road, was described by inspectors as an “exceptional nursery” where “children thrive”, “teaching is superb” and staff “continually strive for the best outcomes”.

The ‘outstanding’ rating was given after an inspection on Wednesday, February 23.

Gemma White, executive headteacher of Bemerton Children’s Centre, said: “We are really proud of what we have achieved as a team and will do our utmost to continue to provide the best outcomes for children.”

Children’s welfare was found to be a high priority for the staff, who were described as “vigilant to risks” and as having “an excellent understanding of their safeguarding roles”.

Bemerton was considered ‘outstanding’ for all four key areas of inspection: the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development, and leadership and management.

Teachers and children at Bemerton - Credit: Islington Council

Jon Abbey, Islington Council’s director of children’s services, said: “Islington Council is committed to giving children and young people the best possible start in life.

“Providing high quality education in safe and secure environments is essential to achieving that goal.

“This outstanding report is down to the strong leadership of the centre’s senior managers and the dedication of the staff, who work hard to provide positive, nurturing environments where children can thrive.

“I want to thank them for their commitment to delivering high quality services.”

Bemerton was 'outstanding' in all four areas of inspection - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council manages eight nurseries, across nine sites. Four of these establishments are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – Willow, Archway, Bemerton and Packington (Bentham Court). The other five were rated as “good” after their most recent inspections: Packington (Popham Road), Conewood, Westbourne, New River Green and Goodinge.

