New Islington book club campaign to tackle loneliness

PUBLISHED: 11:09 01 December 2020

Louie Freeman-Basset has set up Generation Book Club. Picture: Louie Freeman-Bassett

Archant

A campaign to tackle loneliness during lockdown has been launched from Tollington Park through the promotion of book clubs.

Generation Book Club aims to bring younger and older generations together and make new connections within their area.

Louie Freeman-Bassett, the Islington resident who launched the initiative, said: “People who are feeling lonely can see on the website if there’s a local book club near them, and get in touch.

“The main point is to let people who are feeling isolated know that there is a book club nearby that’s welcoming and friendly and might be able to help.”

A recent government survey found nearly one third of participants reported their wellbeing had been affected due to loneliness during the first lockdown.

Generation Book Club has around 20 clubs already pledged to be part of the campaign - four of whom are based in London - and is currently looking to add to its growing network.

Click here to find out more.

