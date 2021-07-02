Published: 1:31 PM July 2, 2021

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19. Doctors in Haringey are encouraging people to book their second jab appointment - Credit: PA

Islington is in the bottom five local authorities of those aged over 16 who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tower Hamlets fares worst out of the whole country, with 26.6 per cent being double jabbed, with Hackney in second with 29.4pc, Newham with 30pc and Islington fourth with 30.4pc.

According to the latest figures available, until June 20, 125,901 of Islington residents had received at least their first vaccine.

While 84pc of over-80s have been vaccinated, the figure is 40pc of those aged under 60.

In the week up to June 20 there were 285 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Islington according to the latest stats - up by 60 from the week before.

The R rate in London is thought to be between one and 1.3, meaning that for every 10 people infected, between 10 and 13 people go on to catch the virus.