Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis Archant

Two crooning black cab drivers from Islington have released a Christmas single about love.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Cartwright, 49, and Jon Cox, 50, have written and produced their track Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas Without You from their studio space at Parkhurst Road’s Islington Arts Factory.

The festive tune features backing vocals courtesy from a True Stars Academy Theatre School choir, run by the Eastenders actor and anti-knife crime campaigner Brooke Kinsella.

“It’s a song that can be universal, said Joe. “So it doesn’t matter if you’re in Afganistan or away on an oil rig, because it just encapsulates the feeling of love for another person.”

Jon, who grew up in Clerkenwell, told the Gazette: “I’m very excited to write this song because it’s an emotional time of year and if our song becomes part of that I’ll be happy.”

You can listen to the track on Spotify or iTunes.