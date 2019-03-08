Search

Islington care homes hold open day events featuring opera and giant Jenga

PUBLISHED: 10:45 28 June 2019

The care homes are opening their doors for a day of family fun. Picture: Simon Jacobs

The care homes are opening their doors for a day of family fun. Picture: Simon Jacobs

©under licence to simonjacobs.com +44 (0)7515 359 014

Liver opera, a Mad Hatter's tea party and giant Jenga are just some of the activities on offer for Care Home Open Day today.

Highbury New Park, Lennox House in Durham Road and Muriel Street care homes are opening their doors for a day of family fun.

The opera will take place at Muriel Street and Lennox House, while other singers will be performing golden oldies in Highbury New Park alongside a poetry and writing workshop.

Lennox House manager Sibusisiwe Moyo said: "Creative activities are such an important part of life for people in care, whether it's painting to help enhance hand-eye coordination, or just reminiscing by putting on some music - the arts are a vital part of life here at Lennox House."

Tom Parry, manager at Muriel Street, added: "We're so excited. We had a brilliant time when we did this last year so it made sense for us to open our doors to the local people of Islington again and show them just how much fun you can have in a care home."

