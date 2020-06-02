Carers Week: Online events programme will celebrate carers contribution to Islington

The importance of unpaid carers will be highlighted by a programme of events in Islington from June 8–14.

Islington Carers Hub is hosting a week of online activities for carers week, together with its partner charity Centre 404, which supports people with disabilities and autism.

The week is intended to highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and their communities.

This year the carers week campaign in Islington will taking place online via Zoom, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Events will include a dance class, self-pampering session, quiz and poetry readings.

Zefrin Rahman, carers and community manager at Islington Carers Hub said: “It is vital that we recognise the contribution of carers and focus on what we, as a community, can do to help support them in their role.”

For further details, visit: islingtoncarershub.org