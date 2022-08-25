Islington celebrates Independence Day of Ukraine

More than 100 Ukrainian refugees attended the event at Islington Assembly Hall - Credit: Islington Council

In solidarity with the 284 refugees settled in the borough, Islington Council celebrated the Independence Day of Ukraine on Wednesday (August 24).

The event was held at Islington Assembly Hall with more than 100 Ukrainian guests attending.

The Independence Day of Ukraine is the national state holiday to commemorate the Declaration of Independence of 1991 after which Ukraine was no longer part of the Soviet Union.

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, executive member for equalities, inclusion and culture, said: “Islington has a long, proud history of opening its doors to refugees and migrants in need. I’m delighted to see so many Ukrainian refugees settling into life here in our borough, and thankful for those people in Islington who threw open their doors during this crisis.

“We are delighted to welcome Ukrainian refugees as new members of our inclusive community. I want them to know that we will provide any support they need to live safely here.”

The event saw performances, a poetry recital from two children who moved to Islington through the Homes for Ukraine scheme and talks on Ukrainian history, politics and culture.

The Assembly Hall was lit in blue and yellow.

Ukrainian refugee Igor, who is helping to build 750 new council homes, said: “I arrived in the UK on 28 April and started to find a job. Whilst I was waiting for a visa, I read a lot about the UK, legislation, regulations, and prepared a CV – it's helped me find a job really fast.”

As part of her speech during the event another refugee said: “We are very grateful to the British public for everything they have done to help Ukrainians fleeing the war, they have opened their homes and hearts to us.”

People can still take in refugees and the council is particularly looking for any residents who have two or more spare rooms available in their home.

Residents can register their interest at www.gov.uk/register-interest-homes-ukraine