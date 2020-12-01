News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington charity auctions celebrity experiences to raise £47,000

Rosie Mccabe

Published: 3:45 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 8:40 PM December 7, 2020
Actress Thandie Newton doing a reading as part of Freedom from Torture's Resilience Reading online events. Picture: Freedom from Torture - Credit: Archant

An Islington charity held a fundraising auction with lots including becoming a character in a Margaret Atwood book and joining a private book club with David Nicholls.

Freedom From Torture, an Isledon Road charity helping asylum seekers and refugees who have survived torture, auctioned star-studded experiences as part of its Resilience Reading three-day online event.

READ MORE: Torture survivors host charity carol singing concert in HollowayThe auction ended last Thursday (November 26) at 9pm and raised £22,000.

The highest bid was £2,150 to become a character in Ken Follett’s next work of fiction. Second highest was £2,050 to feature in a future novel by Atwood.

The event was a “big success” and “incredibly reassuring”, said organiser Samuel Morton, exceeding the charity’s £40,000 target by raising over £47,000.

Freedom From Torture almost doubled donations from ticket sales on last year by moving online, and matched the revenue raised from auctions in previous years.

