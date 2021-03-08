Published: 10:48 AM March 8, 2021

Speakers at the charity Initiatives of Change's lunchtime discussions - Credit: Initiatives of Chang

A charity worker who heads a campaign to build social cohesion is hosting a series of lunchtime discussions to mark International Women's Day.

Amina Khalid, of Islington, hopes to shine a light on gender bias and inequality during the talks she is hosting at Initiatives of Change, where she leads the sustainable communities programme.

She will speak with young activists about the challenge of protest when it appears no one is listening, discuss how to overcome trauma following domestic violence, and hear about food poverty.

She said: "My family came to the UK from civil war in Somalia with the hope of calling Britain our home, away from the conflict, injustice and persecution in my country.

"Since then my only passion has become to serve my new community with a deep desire to support and engage marginalised and refugee communities."

You may also want to watch:

The four lunchtime sessions run from March 8 to 11 and start at 12.30pm.

See iofc.org.uk/events/iwd2021-lunch-series.