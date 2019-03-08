Search

Islington charity that asks professionals to donate time to help disadvantaged kids up for top award

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 June 2019

Rachael Box.

Rachael Box.

Archant

A charity that asks professionals to donate an hour of their time to help disadvantaged youngsters has been nominated for a top award.

London Village Network (LVN), which is in the Business Design Centre in Upper Street, has been shortlisted for the Connecting Society award at the 2019 Tech4Good Awards.

Through an app, LVN introduces young people to professionals who provide advice on anything from coursework to job applications.

Rachael Box founded the charity in 2015 after noticing that those involved in anti-social behaviour lacked access to positive networks. LVN has gone on to help over 550 young people.

"Our theory of change outlines that if young people have access to better networks they are less likely to fall into anti-social behaviour and criminal activity," said Rachael.

The impact of the app has been praised far and wide. Chair of the Violent Crime Prevention Board, Dr Angela Herbert MBE said: "I hope more organisations will add their services to this useful resource which I'm promoting through our own website. It's imperative young people know what support is available."

Rachael is also asking for people to donate to a crowdfunder to expand the work LVN does. Check it out here.

