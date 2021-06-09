Islington charity helping parents manage through pandemic challenge

Published: 4:30 PM June 9, 2021

On the eve of Father’s Day, Islington charity The Parent House is making it easier for parents to cope with the challenges of 2021.

As the pandemic has placed increased pressure on families - the Calshot Street-based service has stepped up to help those with complex needs.

One of those to have seen both sides of the charity’s care is Islington father Luis Peña, 50, whose own 15-year-old son is currently in his native Spain.

The Parent House is congratulated by Islington Council leader Richard Watts, cente, for its Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. Picture: Islington Council - Credit: Archant

Luis has volunteered for four years for the charity, which provides training, moral support, and advice to more than 350 mums and dads in the borough each year.



“It is something I love doing,” said Luis, who has visited schools in Islington as part of his role in the charity’s outreach team - where he looks to publicise their work.

“My experiences of The Parent House have been really enjoyable. We are very approachable and it is clear they are really trying to help people.

“They [the charity] wants to make sure every parent in Islington knows about their rights and that they can get help. If that means talking to someone, they will point you in the right direction. Everyone at the charity is passionate about their role.”

The Parent House launched as a charity in 2000 and it has thrived the leadership of Gina Camputaro, who has won awards for her work.

Luis is one of 40 volunteers who help to keep the charity running.

He will be apart from his son on Father’s Day, which falls in the UK on Sunday, June 20, although the date is different in Spain.

He said much of his role involves telling mums and dads about The Parent House and the services it can provide.

“I volunteered a lot in 2018, although right now I do not have as much time because of my job. I am working all the time, but I still try to get involved with their activities.

For more information, visit: www.theparenthouse.org.uk

