Upper Street chef raises money for St Vincent volcano victims

Holly Evans

Published: 9:21 AM May 11, 2021   
12:51 restaurant founder and chef James Cochran 

12:51 restaurant founder and chef James Cochran - Credit: James Cochran 

The founder of Upper Street restaurant 12:51 is hoping to raise £10,000 to help support thousands victims of the volcanic eruption on St Vincent.

James Cochran, who won the BBC2 series the Great British Menu twice, is auctioning a luxury dinner for two at his flagship restaurant 12:51 for whoever donates the most money on Go Fund Me. 

The La Soufriere volcano erupted on April 9, and has forced 20,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Ash clouds have contaminated drinking water and emergency shelters are overcrowded and running low on supplies. 

“The main objective is to try and support the community with water and food," said James, who often visited the Caribbean island - where his mother was born - as a child, and whose extended family still live there.

"The ash cloud is pretty bad because even my friends who live in Barbados have had to leave their home. This could very well turn into a global aid crisis.”  

See bit.ly/3evYgfs to donate.
 

