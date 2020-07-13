Children get jogging with Islington school running challenge

Socially-distant runners in Arundel Square. Picture: Run Kids Run Archant

An Islington initiative is encouraging children to go the extra two kilometres with a new fundraising summer challenge.

Triplets from Thornhill and their mum. Picture: Run Kids Run Triplets from Thornhill and their mum. Picture: Run Kids Run

Run Kids Run held its first socially-distanced event on June 27 and 28, in which 400 children ran two kilometre around Highbury Fields, Thornhill Square, Arundel Square, St Mary Magdalene Gardens and Caledonian Park.

Schools in Islington which took part include Thornhill Primary School, Canonbury Primary School, Drayton Park Primary School, Laycock Primary School and St Mary Magdalene Academy.

They each renamed the event to reflect their own brand - for example, Run Thornhill Run.

It raised £40,000 in total for Run Kids Run, which will distribute the funds to the particular school it was raised for.

Third Space contributed warm up and stretching videos before the event, and former Sky Sports presenter Theodore Slotover, also known as Ted Kravitz, hosted the event.

Emily Bohill, founder of Run Kids Run, said: “Running has huge mental health benefits and we hope that the Run Kids Run initiative will give hope within our community during these challenging times.”

Run Kids Run started at Thornhill Primary School three years ago and, with the help of sponsorship from Islington Square, is in the processing of registering as a charity.

Following the event, Emily is now asking children to 2km, donate £2 and then nominate friends.