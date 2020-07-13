Search

Children get jogging with Islington school running challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:29 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 13 July 2020

Socially-distant runners in Arundel Square. Picture: Run Kids Run

An Islington initiative is encouraging children to go the extra two kilometres with a new fundraising summer challenge.

Triplets from Thornhill and their mum. Picture: Run Kids RunTriplets from Thornhill and their mum. Picture: Run Kids Run

Run Kids Run held its first socially-distanced event on June 27 and 28, in which 400 children ran two kilometre around Highbury Fields, Thornhill Square, Arundel Square, St Mary Magdalene Gardens and Caledonian Park.

Schools in Islington which took part include Thornhill Primary School, Canonbury Primary School, Drayton Park Primary School, Laycock Primary School and St Mary Magdalene Academy.

They each renamed the event to reflect their own brand - for example, Run Thornhill Run.

It raised £40,000 in total for Run Kids Run, which will distribute the funds to the particular school it was raised for.

Third Space contributed warm up and stretching videos before the event, and former Sky Sports presenter Theodore Slotover, also known as Ted Kravitz, hosted the event.

Emily Bohill, founder of Run Kids Run, said: “Running has huge mental health benefits and we hope that the Run Kids Run initiative will give hope within our community during these challenging times.”

Run Kids Run started at Thornhill Primary School three years ago and, with the help of sponsorship from Islington Square, is in the processing of registering as a charity.

Following the event, Emily is now asking children to 2km, donate £2 and then nominate friends.

Most Read

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in De Beauvoir

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Brexit activist visits Dominic Cummings’ Islington home on Barnard Castle protest journey

Peter Cook outside Dominic Cummings' home with the

