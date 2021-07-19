News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Everyone can't wait': Islington choir set to sing again

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 1:00 PM July 19, 2021   
Angel Voices have uploaded performances recorded during lockdown

Choirs are looking forward to singing together in person again now most remaining lockdown restrictions are lifted. 
 
Angel Voices, usually based in Islington as part of SING!London choirs, have not been able to rehearse in person indoors for more than a year because of Covid restrictions.
 
“Everyone can’t wait, it’s just been too long now,” said SING!London director Jon Rattenbury. 

The choir is planning a reunion party with all three London choirs later this month.

SING!London is a branch of The BIG Sing, a national network of community choirs co-founded by Jon. 
 
He said that while Angel Voices and other SING!London choirs tried to rehearse online, nothing can replace singing together in person. 

 “Singing together releases a lot of hormones that are good for you, and it releases stress, so to not be able to do that on a weekly basis was a big change for people.” 
 
SING!London produced a music video of Whitney Houston’s Higher Love during the first lockdown, with singers filming themselves at home. 
 
