Published: 3:30 PM September 28, 2021

The Mixed Up Chorus and the Sing for Freedom choir - who both meet at Hargrave Hall in Archway - have collaborated on a project to mark World Peace Day - Credit: Holly Jones

Two community choirs from Islington have joined forces with other groups to compose a new song to mark World Peace Day.

The Mixed Up Chorus, which unites people of all cultures, religions and political persuasions, and the Sing for Freedom choir, formed of refugee survivors of torture and their allies - both meet at Hargrave Hall in Archway - and have linked up with other groups from Camberwell and Essex for the project.

Their song, The Circle, reflects on their personal and collective experience of the past 18 months, and explores what divides and unites us, through the lens of the global pandemic.



Holly Jones, who co-directs the choir with Jeremy Haneman, said: "When lockdown hit, one of the first things many people did was to connect through singing.

"We’re so delighted to have been building community across the UK and around the globe through the power of music and song, which connect us all at such a fundamental level and keeps us going through some really tough times”.

The song accompanying documentary is available to watch here: youtu.be/UGjX7A1cZNs.