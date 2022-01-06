News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Nominate your Islington community heroes

André Langlois

Published: 10:36 AM January 6, 2022
Mayor of Islington, Cllr Troy Gallagher

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Troy Gallagher

Nominations are open for the Mayor’s Civic Awards, celebrating the contributions of the borough’s community heroes.

Cllr Troy Gallagher is calling on people to nominate those who have gone an extra mile in the last year and beyond.

“The Mayor’s Civic Awards allow us to recognise and celebrate the huge amount of great, selfless and voluntary work many people do across our wonderful borough," said Cllr Gallagher. 

"In this year’s awards, I am looking to amplify the contributions made by volunteers who help those with depression and other mental health problems, as well as work done to prevent suicide and self-harm.

"Special people don’t realise just how very special they are to us. Don’t be shy – nominate today.”

Previous winners have included community centre organisers, food bank organisers, people who have launched local charities and people who have simply contributed hundreds of hours in whatever way they could.

Nominations are also open for the Ben Kinsella Award, which celebrates an Islington resident, aged 18 or under, who is making a difference to the local community. 

Put your community hero forward by filling in a simple form via the council’s website at  www.islington.gov.uk/about-the-council/who-we-are/how-the-council-works/the-mayor/mayors-civic-award

The team at St Luke's Food Bank being presented with a civic award by Cllr Janet Burgess in 2021

The team at St Luke's Food Bank being presented with a civic award by Cllr Janet Burgess in 2021


