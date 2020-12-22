Islington mayor joins volunteers on Christmas hamper delivery round
- Credit: Islington Council
Islington's mayor joined charity volunteers in delivering Christmas hampers to isolated residents.
Cllr Janet Burgess accompanied Age UK staff Islington on the delivery round last week, which targeted local residents in need of some festive cheer.
The recipients, whose ages spanned more than 50 years, included one client who is 98 years old.
Teresa, 80, said: "I wanted to thank you for the hamper. I had a fall, have broken some bones, and have lost friends and relatives this year.
"The hamper was the best thing that happened to me this year. Thank you!"
Cllr Burgess said: "It's so important to reach out to neighbours at this time, who we know will be on their own over Christmas.
"A phone call or an offer to pick something up from the shops can make such a difference to someone's day. It's also really important that people know that there are services available in the borough, such as Age UK Islington, who can connect people into any help that they need with day-to-day concerns."
