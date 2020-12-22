News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington mayor joins volunteers on Christmas hamper delivery round

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 3:03 PM December 22, 2020   
Cllr Janet Burgess and Age UK volunteers

Cllr Janet Burgess accompanied Age UK staff on the Christmas hamper delivery this week. - Credit: Islington Council

Islington's mayor joined charity volunteers in delivering Christmas hampers to isolated residents. 

Cllr Janet Burgess accompanied Age UK staff Islington on the delivery round last week, which targeted local residents in need of some festive cheer. 

The recipients, whose ages spanned more than 50 years, included one client who is 98 years old. 

Teresa, 80, said: "I wanted to thank you for the hamper. I had a fall, have broken some bones, and have lost friends and relatives this year.

"The hamper was the best thing that happened to me this year. Thank you!" 

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Burgess said: "It's so important to reach out to neighbours at this time, who we know will be on their own over Christmas.

"A phone call or an offer to pick something up from the shops can make such a difference to someone's day. It's also really important that people know that there are services available in the borough, such as Age UK Islington, who can connect people into any help that they need with day-to-day concerns."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to owner of 'world-class' Islington venue
  2. 2 Islington house party shut down and guests fined for breaking Covid rules
  3. 3 Horse groomer from Islington hopes to be next big thing in MMA
  1. 4 Islington school duo to retire together after more than 40 years
  2. 5 Islington cab driver launches pie and mash delivery after coronavirus hit his income
  3. 6 'Sexual predator' jailed for sexually assaulting teen near Newington Green
  4. 7 The show must go on: Islington pupils record nativity for parents at home
  5. 8 People Friendly Streets, Universal Basic Income, incinerator and Holloway Prison site
  6. 9 New Covid restrictions for London with Christmas gatherings banned
  7. 10 ‘If we can’t bring the people back to our building, then we should go to them’
Charity News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Charity News

Sisters gift 'bags and bags' of Christmas presents to Islington care home

Charlotte Lillywhite

Logo Icon

Neighbours form group to lobby for Tollington LTN

Hannah Sargeant

Logo Icon

Disabled protesters share concerns over Islington's People Friendly Streets

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Education News

Special reindeer visitors for Thornhill Primary pupils

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus