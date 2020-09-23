Islington community centre to ‘spruce up’ after winning £1,000 voucher

Tsedal Menghistu, of St Luke's Community Centre, with Daniel Smith, branch manager at Leyland SDM Shoreditch. Picture: Submitted by Leyland SDM Archant

An Islington community centre has secured £1,000 to renovate its premises.

St Luke’s Community Centre on Central Street has won the voucher from hardware and decorating merchant Leyland SDM as part of the company’s Give London a Lift campaign.

This is a competition to help community groups, organisations and charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Lans, director of operations at St Luke’s, said: “Our plan is to paint a number of rooms in the centre and spruce up the place to welcome our visitors in.”

He said St Luke’s has also set up a Food Hub and phone befriending service, and as lockdown eases has started to provide a lunch club for over-55s and indoor activities.

“Hopefully we will be able to return to our normal service in the coming months and it will be a huge boost to everyone to return to a newly-painted centre.”

Paul Gerreli, marketing director at Leyland SDM, said: “We launched Give London a Lift to boost groups and organisations during this difficult time. St Luke’s stood out as they provide such key services to such a large section of their local community.”

St Luke’s is visited 140,000 each year and hosts a cookery school, gardening and food growing projects, a lunch club, children’s activities and business engagement programmes.

Organisations can apply for the competition at www.leylandsdm.co.uk/givelondonalift.