Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Community comes together for amazing Gillespie Park Apple Day

PUBLISHED: 11:52 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 15 October 2019

Pouring the apples into the press at Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Pouring the apples into the press at Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

The community enjoyed an "amazing" array of inter-generational activities at Gillespie Park Apple Day on Sunday.

The Mayor of Islington, Rakhia Ismail and children at the apple press. Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna AshbyThe Mayor of Islington, Rakhia Ismail and children at the apple press. Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby

People descended on Islington Ecology Centre for the free annual event that celebrates British heritage apples and sustainability.

There were 27 different types of heritage apples from Brogdale National Fruit Collection at the event, plus stalls, music, and games.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor of Islington Rakhia Ismail told the Gazette: "It was amazing and all the community came together, particularly engaging the young children, who made me a lovely apple juice.

London Pride Morris men and Sharp Morris men members celebrating Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna AshbyLondon Pride Morris men and Sharp Morris men members celebrating Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby

"Also the beauty is it wasn't just young school children or under fives, but pensioners as well.

"It was quite inter-generational. I think that helps us. It combats isolation and mental illness.

"It was an absolutely beautiful day. I think that's what Islington is all about, that togetherness. "I saw so many people of different background and faiths and that's Islington for me."

Most Read

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Fears over misogynistic harassment and opposition to LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum raised on Hate Crime Awareness Week

From left: Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn and Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Gazette letters: Climate change and barbecues in Highbury Fields

Colourful graffiti name checks Greta Thunberg and XR. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Most Read

Holloway wheelie bin death: Gerardo Rossi pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice after Erik San-Filippo fatal overdose

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Fears over misogynistic harassment and opposition to LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum raised on Hate Crime Awareness Week

From left: Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn and Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal v Millwall in 1988: The ‘bonkers’ afternoon when violent fans terrorised Highbury

Arsenal v Millwall in January 1988. Police arrest a fan at the start of the match. Picture: PA

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Gazette letters: Climate change and barbecues in Highbury Fields

Colourful graffiti name checks Greta Thunberg and XR. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Preview: John Smith at Islington Assembly Hall

John Smith plays a live show at Islington Assembly Hall this weekend. Picture: Rose Cousins.

Archway Darts League: N19 beat Slattery’s as Royal Oak go second

The Slattery's darts team, who compete in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Community comes together for amazing Gillespie Park Apple Day

Pouring the apples into the press at Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Islington Council clamps down on HGVs using residential streets with weight restriction enforcement cameras

Stock image of HGV. Picture: David Wright CC BY 2.0

Chelsea Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Montemurro disappointed as unbeaten start ended by fellow WSL challengers

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists