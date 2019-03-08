Gallery

Community comes together for amazing Gillespie Park Apple Day

Pouring the apples into the press at Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby @siornaphotography

The community enjoyed an "amazing" array of inter-generational activities at Gillespie Park Apple Day on Sunday.

The Mayor of Islington, Rakhia Ismail and children at the apple press. Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby The Mayor of Islington, Rakhia Ismail and children at the apple press. Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby

People descended on Islington Ecology Centre for the free annual event that celebrates British heritage apples and sustainability.

There were 27 different types of heritage apples from Brogdale National Fruit Collection at the event, plus stalls, music, and games.

Mayor of Islington Rakhia Ismail told the Gazette: "It was amazing and all the community came together, particularly engaging the young children, who made me a lovely apple juice.

London Pride Morris men and Sharp Morris men members celebrating Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby London Pride Morris men and Sharp Morris men members celebrating Gillespie Park Apple Day 2019. Picture: Siorna Ashby

"Also the beauty is it wasn't just young school children or under fives, but pensioners as well.

"It was quite inter-generational. I think that helps us. It combats isolation and mental illness.

"It was an absolutely beautiful day. I think that's what Islington is all about, that togetherness. "I saw so many people of different background and faiths and that's Islington for me."