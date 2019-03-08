Community comes together for amazing Gillespie Park Apple Day
PUBLISHED: 11:52 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 15 October 2019
The community enjoyed an "amazing" array of inter-generational activities at Gillespie Park Apple Day on Sunday.
People descended on Islington Ecology Centre for the free annual event that celebrates British heritage apples and sustainability.
There were 27 different types of heritage apples from Brogdale National Fruit Collection at the event, plus stalls, music, and games.
Mayor of Islington Rakhia Ismail told the Gazette: "It was amazing and all the community came together, particularly engaging the young children, who made me a lovely apple juice.
"Also the beauty is it wasn't just young school children or under fives, but pensioners as well.
"It was quite inter-generational. I think that helps us. It combats isolation and mental illness.
"It was an absolutely beautiful day. I think that's what Islington is all about, that togetherness. "I saw so many people of different background and faiths and that's Islington for me."