Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 66

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

There were 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Islington as of 9am on Tuesday, according to Public Health England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is up from 59 cases at the same time on Tuesday, but it’s not known if any of the Islington patients are among the 135 people in the UK who have recovered from the virus.

Join for Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 77 cases in Hackney and City of London, and three patients had died in the Homerton Hospital. Elsewhere, 72 people had tested positive for the virus in Haringey and there were 64 cases in Camden.

You may also want to watch:

There were 8,070 confirmed cases in the UK and 422 people had died of the virus.

At the time of going to print 90,436 people had been tested for the virus.

On Monday evening PM Boris Johnson banned people from leaving the home except for certain reasons, outlawed gatherings of more than two people and shut retailers selling non-essential goods – threatening police fines for anyone who ignores new measures.

Follow our live blog for the latest coronavirus updates.