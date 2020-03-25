Search

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 66

PUBLISHED: 09:48 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 25 March 2020

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There were 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Islington as of 9am on Tuesday, according to Public Health England.

This is up from 59 cases at the same time on Tuesday, but it’s not known if any of the Islington patients are among the 135 people in the UK who have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 77 cases in Hackney and City of London, and three patients had died in the Homerton Hospital. Elsewhere, 72 people had tested positive for the virus in Haringey and there were 64 cases in Camden.

There were 8,070 confirmed cases in the UK and 422 people had died of the virus.

:

At the time of going to print 90,436 people had been tested for the virus.

On Monday evening PM Boris Johnson banned people from leaving the home except for certain reasons, outlawed gatherings of more than two people and shut retailers selling non-essential goods – threatening police fines for anyone who ignores new measures.

Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Islington rise to 59 – as Boris Johnson orders lockdown

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Council leader threatens to close Islington parks

People queueing for ice creams in Highbury Fields.

Coronavirus Bill: Jeremy Corbyn calls for guaranteed income for gig economy and self-employed workers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Forty-five test positive for Covid-19 in Islington – as pubs, restaurants and gyms ordered to close

Four people have now died of coronavirus in Brent. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

