Police search for suspects after teen stabbed in the face in the Cally

Published: 4:26 PM January 14, 2021

Corporation Street where the boy was stabbed in his face - Credit: Google

Police are searching for two suspects after a "brutal attack" in Islington in which a teenager was stabbed in the face.

At about 7pm on January 7, the emergency services were called to Corporation Street over a "fight in progress".

London Ambulance Service staff took a 15-year-old with facial stab wounds to a north London hospital for treatment.

Two suspects - one believed to be in a car and the other on a moped - had fled the scene before the Met Police arrived, and officers from the Met’s Gangs Unit are working to trace them.

Det Con Maddie Johnson, leading the investigation, said: "This was a brutal attack which has left the victim with facial injuries that could be with him for the rest of his life. We are committed to finding those responsible and ensuring they are held accountable for their actions.

“Were you in the area that evening and remember seeing something suspicious? We urge anyone who may have information to please get in touch with police.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference CAD 5644/07 JAN.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

