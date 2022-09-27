'We're stepping up where the government has not': Islington declares cost-of-living emergency

Islington Council has pledged further help for residents caught in the cost-of-living crisis, many of whom are "already at breaking point".

On Thursday, ahead of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's "mini-budget" emerged, the council declared a “cost-of-living emergency”.

It pledged to help residents hit hardest by spiralling costs, along with local businesses.

The price of goods and services hit a 40-year high in August and from next month residents will be paying twice as much for their energy as they were at the start of the year, despite the government’s Energy Price Guarantee, which Mr Kwarteng detailed on Friday.

In Islington, more than 11,500 families are already living in fuel poverty, and 27,400 people are in households receiving housing benefit or council tax support.

Council leader Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “The cost of living crisis is already a profound reality and a frightening emergency for thousands of our most vulnerable residents, our poorest households, the elderly, and the disabled. Many are already at breaking point and fearful for what the future holds.

“We all deserve to live with dignity and the reassurance that there is a safety net if we need it. Our declaration of a cost-of-living emergency shows we’re stepping up where the government has not, so we can continue our mission to make Islington a more equal place for all."

Last week the government announced the six-month Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz described it as a "sticking plaster in the short-term, but precious little help when planning ahead, as every business must".

“This winter will be difficult for many, and I urge anyone who needs help to contact us,” she said.

The council earlier this year extended financial support for residents and on Thursday it resolved to offer grant aid for energy costs and investigate the potential for bulk buying of energy with local businesses.

The declaration won the backing of the Green opposition, with Cllr Caroline Russell saying at the council meeting: "Islington residents have borne the brunt of the government's enthusiasm for austerity."