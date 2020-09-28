Islington Council and fashion co-op launch ethical fashion store in ‘grass-roots economic revival’

Outside the FC Designer Collective store (from left) Boaz Otudeko, Sarah Hill, Cllr Asima Shaikh, Fashion-Enter CEO Jenny Holloway and Tricia Blake.

A high street outlet for local designers to sell their work has been launched by Islington Council, in a project it has dubbed a “grass-roots economic revival”.

FC Designer Collective technician Leyla Mehmet.

Fashion Enter has been given a premises in Fonthill Road rent-free in return for running the FC Designer Collective shop to platform the work of nine designer-makers.

The will also provide mentoring and training in tailoring and needlework to help kick-start careers in the garment industry.

The social enterprise will use the rest of the building to run its fashion studio service, which sees it produce up to 15,000 garments a week from its three north London units for the likes of ASOS, Tesco F&F, Coast, Brora and brands like Louisa Parris and Matthew Williamson.

The council’s business chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh, is “thrilled” to see the shop open.

Designer-maker Mary Obaseki of Another Earthling at FC Designer Collective.

“It really is a testament to what can be achieved with a shared vision for Islington’s economic recovery to build back better in the post-Covid world, creating a fairer, stronger economy that works for everyone,” she said.

“Put together – community talent and industry expertise – this is a genuine route into meaningful and rewarding employment for Islington residents – and that is priceless when many in Islington have lost their jobs and need to retrain, or need help kick-starting a new career.”

Mary Obaseki who makes animal and bird masks for her brand, Another Earthling, is one of the lucky nine to sell her wares in the shop.

Outside the FC Designer Collective store,(from left) Boaz Otudeko, Sarah Hill, Cllr Asima Shaikh, Fashion-Enter CEO Jenny Holloway and Tricia Blake.

“I live on the Andover Estate and love shopping on Fonthill Road,” she said. “Walking past and seeing my work there is such a great feeling.

“As a one-woman small business, you take on every aspect and have to learn as you go. That can be overwhelming and quite isolating, so it’s a massive blessing to be included in this project.”

Rachel Kenyon from Stoke Newington based lingerie brand Buttress and Snatch added: “It’s a great opportunity for us to take part in our local community, having made lingerie and swimwear here in north London for 20 years.

“We custom-make our pieces individually to each order with a zero-waste system and send them out all over the world, but the physical shop will allow a new and responsive way to work that is full of potential.

Designer-maker Tricia Blake of Diva Choice at FC Designer Collective.

“I am a passionate believer that this kind of small-scale, personal and local approach to clothes making is key for the sustainable fashion that we need for the future.”

Fashion Enter has already been working with people in the community throughout the Covid-19 crisis, providing material to make face masks to distribute locally.

Other fashion businesses in the Fonthill Road area will benefit from an alterations service offered in the new store.

The shop and workspaces have been co-funded by Islington Council and the City Hall’s Good Growth Fund.