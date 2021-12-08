The map shows access into and out of St Mary's LTN once the measures are in place - Credit: Islington Council

The layout of a new low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) to prevent rat running around Upper Street has finally been revealed.

Dubbed the St Mary's Church people friendly streets scheme - after the church in Upper Street - Islington Council has confirmed works to install the new traffic control measures will commence next month.

The council has also unveiled where the four camera enforced traffic filters will be installed, having previously stayed tight-lipped when asked about rumoured locations.

One of the camera-enforced traffic filters will be installed in Halton Road, just north of the junction with Braes Street and Richmond Grove. Another one will be fitted in Braes Street at the junction with Canonbury Road.

A further two will be installed in Hawes Street and Cross Street, just west of the point at which both roads meet Shillingford Street.

Last month the Gazette reported the scheme might also include a filter in Gaskin Street, according to a council map circulating online.

This, along with the Cross Street filter, would have effectively entirely cut off Upper Street from Essex Road for anyone without a permit.

The council refused to confirm or deny whether that filter would be included at the time, but said the map was an "old draft" and "not wholly accurate".

While work will begin next month, the measures are expected to be operational from February 1 - after which motorists caught breaching the new rules will be fined.

St Mary's Church will be the eighth LTN introduced on an 18-month trial.

The scheme will also see the introduction of some of Islington’s first people-friendly pavements, to the south-west of Canonbury Square at the junction with Canonbury Lane.

Blue Badge holders who live in the neighbourhood will be eligible for an exemption to travel, if they apply for a permit allowing one car registered to their address.

Though welcomed by many for their eco-credentials, the schemes have sparked protests from others who have complained about a lack of proper consultation and worse traffic.

Islington's only Conservative councillor has called for a complete scrapping.

A council spokesperson said they hoped the scheme's introduction will "bring benefits to the area, which in recent years has suffered from increased levels of traffic".

A meeting will be held about the scheme online on Zoom next Thursday - December 16 - at 5.30pm.

To register for the event see bit.ly/3DAmQF6.