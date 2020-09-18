Search

Advanced search

Islington Council apprentices pick up top London Councils awards

PUBLISHED: 15:55 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 18 September 2020

Joseph Huston-Mendy, Apprentice of the Year, at the Islington Distribution Centre. Picture: Islington Council

Joseph Huston-Mendy, Apprentice of the Year, at the Islington Distribution Centre. Picture: Islington Council

Islington Council

Two Islington Council apprentices have been named as some of the best in London.

Charlotte Hughes, winner of Best Apprentice Working in the Supply Chain. Picture: Islington CouncilCharlotte Hughes, winner of Best Apprentice Working in the Supply Chain. Picture: Islington Council

Joseph Huston-Mendy, who has played a key role in getting emergency parcels to vulnerable people in Islington during the coronavirus lockdown, was named Apprentice of the Year at the 2020 London Borough Apprenticeship Awards, run by London Councils, the local government association for Greater London. Meanwhile, Charlotte Hughes, who became an apprentice for developer Berkeley Homes after completing Islington Council’s introductory construction course for women, won Best Apprentice Working in the Supply Chain.

Joseph was working as an apprentice before he volunteered in the spring to be redeployed to the Islington Distribution Centre, the hub for deliveries to food banks and vulnerable people. He was soon promoted to logistics manager then centre co-ordinator where he has responsibility for all staff.

He said: “I’m buzzing that I won on a personal level, but more excited that I won it for Islington. The supportive working environment has helped develop me to reach this. This is testament to their [my colleagues’] influence.

You may also want to watch:

Charlotte, a mother-of-three had wanted a total career change, and was looking for a way to break into the construction industry when she found an introductory council course.

After excelling on a work experience placement she was offered a management apprenticeship at Berkeley, and now works at the major Woodberry Down construction project in Hackney.

She said: “This is really a proud moment for me. I always knew that I wanted to work within the construction sector, and as a mum of three I wanted to achieve my goals to give my children a better life.

“I am so grateful for the support I’ve had during this amazing journey. My life has changed and I couldn’t be happier.”

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Islington’s business chief, said: “I am over the moon that Joseph and Charlotte’s hard work and achievements are being celebrated and I am delighted that Islington Council’s commitment and success in developing and promoting our apprenticeships programme has been recognised. Creating jobs and opportunity for all is a key part of our mission to make Islington a fairer place, and apprenticeships are a vital part of that.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cally stabbing: ‘Teen’ knifed to death in North Road

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a youth was stabbed to death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested in immigration raid at Deliveroo base in Islington

Police and immigration vans outside Deliveroo in Pentonville Road yesterday (Picture: Oriel Hutchinson)

Spotlight on Islington residents in TV documentary

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington neighbours left living in damp flats for months

Neighbours Sandra King and Louise Tanner Haggerty. Picture: Sandra King

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cally stabbing: ‘Teen’ knifed to death in North Road

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a youth was stabbed to death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested in immigration raid at Deliveroo base in Islington

Police and immigration vans outside Deliveroo in Pentonville Road yesterday (Picture: Oriel Hutchinson)

Spotlight on Islington residents in TV documentary

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington neighbours left living in damp flats for months

Neighbours Sandra King and Louise Tanner Haggerty. Picture: Sandra King

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta ‘had doubts’ Aubameyang would sign new Arsenal deal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates with Granit Xhaka after scoring his side's third goal against Fulham

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema nominated for UEFA Champions League forward of the year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Islington Council apprentices pick up top London Councils awards

Joseph Huston-Mendy, Apprentice of the Year, at the Islington Distribution Centre. Picture: Islington Council

Councillor set to become first Black female deputy leader in Islington

Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Islington Council

Homelessness museum holds outdoor display in Islington while it searches for permanent home

The Museum of Homelessness' Street Museum. Picture: Daniela Sbrisny