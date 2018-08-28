Nine convictions as council cracks down on Blue Badge black market

Blue badge misuse can lead to a £1,000 fine. Picture: Imran Khan Archant

Nine people have been prosecuted for illegally using Blue Badges to park in disabled spaces in Islington.

The council is cracking down on the Blue Badge black market and nine fraudulent users have been slapped with fines, court costs and victim surcharges totalling more than £6,000.

Seven drivers were convicted of using stolen badges, while another was done for using a dead person’s badge.

“Islington will not tolerate the wilful and fraudulent abuse of disabled Blue Badges,” said transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe.

“Our actions sends a clear message to those attempting to abuse a system that is in place to help those who need to access on-street parking.”

Drivers were ordered to pay a fine of up to £666 with costs rising up to £365 and a victim surcharge of £85.

The permits intended to help disabled people park closer to their destination.