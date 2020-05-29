Search

Islington Council consults on how to make borough’s streets safer, healthier and greener

PUBLISHED: 15:14 29 May 2020

Islington XR activist used stencils to paint a new cycle lane outside Islington Town Hall in Upper Street. Picture: Islington XR

Islington XR activist used stencils to paint a new cycle lane outside Islington Town Hall in Upper Street. Picture: Islington XR

Archant

Islington Council is consulting on ways to make the borough’s streets safer, healthier and greener.

A Commonplace webpage has been launched to give residents the chance to give their thoughts, ideas and suggestions on how to make streets safer, healthier, greener and more pleasant.

This comes after Islington Council leader Richard Watts announced on May 22 that up to a third of the borough could be covered by low-traffic neighbourhoods by the end of the year.

Islington’s transport and environment chief Cllr Rowena Champion said: “We are asking local people, who know their own streets and neighbourhoods, to help create better, people-friendly streets.

You may also want to watch:

“Nothing will ever be quite the same after the coronavirus crisis. We are acting now to make sure streets are people-friendly – without action, our streets will become unsafe, unhealthy, and worse than even before the crisis began.

“We have seen how the reduction in motor vehicle use in recent weeks has created greener, less polluted and more pleasant streets. It’s vital we build people-friendly streets for all.”

Work to create people-friendly streets will be carried out quickly and effectively, using inexpensive measures such as bollards and banned turns.

In recent weeks Islington Council has already brought in measures in response to the health emergency, including widening pavements on Liverpool Road, Essex Road and on Stroud Green Road, and supporting changes to Transport for London’s roads.

Temporary cycle lanes are set to be introduced across the borough, with more measures at key locations like shopping areas, transport hubs and schools to support social distancing.

You can view the consultation here.

