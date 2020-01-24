Islington Council criticised for delaying by-election to replace outgoing transport chief Claudia Webbe

Cllr Claudia Webbe. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Islington Labour has been criticised for delaying the council by-election to replace the outgoing transport chief Claudia Webbe until May.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Webbe, the new MP for Leicester East, will carry on representing Bunhill ward - 80 odd miles south of her new patch - until May 7.

The council says it wants to hold the vote on the same day as the mayoral election to save on organising a costly by-election.

Islington Labour confirmed Cllr Webbe is still claiming her basic allowance of £10,519 for being a member, though it is not known if she will continue to do so until May.

Cllr Richard Watts, the council leader, told the Gazette last week: "I think we are conscious not least of the amount by-elections cost but also that voters seem to be pretty much saying to us they've had quite a lot of elections recently.

"Given one is coming up, it does feel to me like it's in the public interest to run that by-election alongside the London elections."

You may also want to watch:

But the Lib Dems believe it is a tactic to make sure Labour gets elected on the back of voters turning up to back Sadiq Khan.

Former council leader Terry Stacy also questioned how Claudia Webbe could represent two constituencies at once.

"I'm baffled at how she can serve two masters," he said. "Either Bunhill or Leicester East aren't getting 100% service.

"Richard Watts said he intends to hold it the same time as the mayoral election, thinking they will get in on the back of Sadiq Khan.

"But we don't think it's fair that Claudia Webbe is staying on or claiming her basic allowance. If she was MP in Islington South that wouldn't be a problem. But she's an MP in Leicester."

Cllr Webbe won the Leicester East parliamentary seat in December's general election with 50.8 per cent of the vote.

She replaced Keith Vaz who was suspended from the commons in November having "expressed willingness" to buy cocaine for sex workers.

Cllr Webbe did not reply to the Gazette's request for a comment.