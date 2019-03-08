Islington Council 'delighted' with Good Work Standard accreditation

Islington Council's positive employment practices have earned it the Mayor of London's "good work standard" status.

Sadiq Khan wants all London employers to earn to the accreditation, which requires them to pay staff the London Living Wage, currently £10.55 an hour.

The requirements of being a "good work standard" employer include: promoting fair pay and conditions, work space wellbeing, skills and progression, plus diversity and recruitment.

The town hall confirmed it met all these standards, for example, it pays all staff and apprentices at least the London Living Wage, has set up forums and staff networks to support underrepresented groups in the workforce, and uses anonymised "name-blind" shortlisting in the recruitment process.

Islington's finance chief Cllr Andy Hull said: "We are delighted to be among the first wave of London employers to be awarded the Mayor's Good Work Standard. Our ambition is to make Islington a fairer place to live and work."