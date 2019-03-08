Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington Council 'delighted' with Good Work Standard accreditation

PUBLISHED: 08:28 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 30 July 2019

Cllr Andy Hull. Picture: Islington Council

Cllr Andy Hull. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Islington Council's positive employment practices have earned it the Mayor of London's "good work standard" status.

Sadiq Khan wants all London employers to earn to the accreditation, which requires them to pay staff the London Living Wage, currently £10.55 an hour.

You may also want to watch:

The requirements of being a "good work standard" employer include: promoting fair pay and conditions, work space wellbeing, skills and progression, plus diversity and recruitment.

The town hall confirmed it met all these standards, for example, it pays all staff and apprentices at least the London Living Wage, has set up forums and staff networks to support underrepresented groups in the workforce, and uses anonymised "name-blind" shortlisting in the recruitment process.

Islington's finance chief Cllr Andy Hull said: "We are delighted to be among the first wave of London employers to be awarded the Mayor's Good Work Standard. Our ambition is to make Islington a fairer place to live and work."

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

LIVE BLOG: Emirates Cup 2019

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (second right) and Lyon's Bertrand Traore (second left) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Islington Jobcentre Plus survey: Many people feel disrespected, discriminated against and pressured to take unsuitable work

File image of Jobcentre Plus sign. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

LIVE BLOG: Emirates Cup 2019

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (second right) and Lyon's Bertrand Traore (second left) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Islington Jobcentre Plus survey: Many people feel disrespected, discriminated against and pressured to take unsuitable work

File image of Jobcentre Plus sign. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington Council ‘delighted’ with Good Work Standard accreditation

Cllr Andy Hull. Picture: Islington Council

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

La Clave Fest, Finsbury Park

La Clave Latin American Festival

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

The Worst Witch Review, Vaudeville Theatre, West End

Danielle Bird and cast of The Worst Witch picture by Manuel Harlan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists