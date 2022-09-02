Town hall bosses have agreed to join an energy purchasing group in a bid to get a better price, after Islington council’s energy costs are predicted to go up by £30m in just one year.

The council hopes to sign a deal with a public buying group which managed to buy most of its energy supply cheaper than the current market rates.

The biggest estimated increase is in housing, which could see a £16m increase in energy costs from £4m to £21m.

The bill for schools is likely to soar from £1.5m to £6.5m, and the cost for leisure centres could increase from £703,000 last year to £2.8m.

The executive agreed to the move as a urgent decision at its meeting on Thursday (September 1) to cut its exposure to further increases in energy costs and “minimise the impact on our residents”.

It comes as people across the UK are warned to brace themselves for very high increases in their energy costs, which have ramped up, partly because of the war in Ukraine.

The council’s energy cost has soared by £30m from £8.8m last year to £39.3m this financial year.

The council's eco and transport chief, Rowena Champion, said: “It’s going to be an extremely difficult time.”

If the council cannot join the buying group it would start to buy energy in advance which means it would have to increase its buying threshold to an estimated £64m which could rise to £80m.

It warned that unprecedented increase in gas prices meant a £5.7m budget shortfall for tenants and if nothing were done the council would face a £4.5m deficit in its heating pool for communal heating next year.

Residents who pay for communal electricity have already seen an increase in their bill this year as the cost is expected to rise by 49 per cent.

A town hall report said further “unprecedented price increases” meant there was a £3.6m shortfall – or £189 for each of the 19,500 homes.

The council plans to recover the extra money over the next two years.

Caroline Russell (Green) asked if there were ways to reduce the communal heating bill in council homes.

Cllr Russell said: ” People are already worried about paying their energy bills. For the communal heating residents it looks like it’s a really scary situation.”