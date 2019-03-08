Islington Council expected to declare climate emergency and commit to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030

Fossil Free Islington protestors call on council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Fossil Free Islington Archant

Councillors are expected to declare a "climate emergency" and commit to achieving net-zero carbon emissions in Islington by 2030 when they convene next week.

Cross-party support should carry the Labour Group motion, aimed at slowing the effects of global warming, when the full council meets at Islington Town Hall on Thursday.

A coalition of eco campaigners and more are expected to gather at the town hall steps ahead of the meeting from 6.30pm, before Fossil Free Islington presents its petition calling for town hall chiefs to declare a climate emergency, which has 800 signatures and rising, to full council.

Jen Cronin, of Fossil Free Islington, said: "If the Council sets this target, they will be showing excellent leadership, facing up to the urgency of the climate crisis, recognising the scale of the challenge before us and promising to tackle it head on."

The United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from October 2018 confirmed the world has until 2030 to avoid an increase of 1.5°C in global temperatures if its to "reduce challenging impacts on ecosystems, human health and well-being".

Islington's environment and transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "The environment and climate emergency demands bold action and I am proud that Islington Labour is leading the charge to tackle climate change. Cutting carbon emissions and protecting our planet is fundamentally about fairness, and we are committed to making Islington a fairer place for all."