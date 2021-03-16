News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette

Islington Council to host special climate emergency meeting

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:30 PM March 16, 2021   
Islington Council declared a climate emergency in 2019, and published its Vision 2030 report last year to outline what steps will be necessary to achieve its goal - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council is holding a special online meeting for people to give feedback on its vision for achieving net zero carbon status by 2030.

Community groups, businesses and other interested parties have been invited to discuss ways to create a more sustainable and healthier Islington at the environment and regeneration scrutiny committee meeting at 7pm on Wednesday night (March 17). 

The council declared a climate emergency in 2019, and published its Vision 2030 report last year to outline what steps will be necessary to achieve its goal.  

Committee chair Cllr Dave Poyser said: “We are determined to create a greener and cleaner Islington for present and future generations, and have set the goal of becoming a net zero carbon borough by the year 2030 to address the climate emergency.   

“The council is taking the lead in creating a net zero carbon borough, but it is clear that we cannot achieve our ambitious goals alone.   

“We know that the involvement of the local community is crucial to creating a greener, cleaner and fairer Islington, and the special meeting provides an ideal opportunity for local people to get involved.”  

