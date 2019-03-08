Search

Akala, Orwell, Andrea Levy and Dickens celebrated in Islington's literary road map

PUBLISHED: 14:52 29 August 2019

Charles Dickens mentioned various locations around Islington in his novels, such as Archway and Clerkenwell. Picture: Supplied

Charles Dickens mentioned various locations around Islington in his novels, such as Archway and Clerkenwell. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Akala, George Orwell and Andrea Levy are but a few of the famous wordsmiths celebrated in Islington Council's new literary road map.

George Orwell's son Richard Blair outside the author's former home in Canonbury Square in 2016. Picture: Islington CouncilGeorge Orwell's son Richard Blair outside the author's former home in Canonbury Square in 2016. Picture: Islington Council

The interactive resource contains about 150 references to authors, screenwriters and poets who have either lived in Islington or penned work inspired by the borough.



Dotted about the map are the likes of BAFTA and MOBO award-winning hip-hop artist Akala, who went to Acland Burghley School, Andrea Levy, author of Small Island and Long Song, who grew up in Twyford House, Elwood Street, and Charles Dickens, who name-dropped areas like Clerkenwell and Archway in his novels.

Islington's lead member for libraries Cllr Asima Shaikh said: "This inspiring literary road map celebrates the rich and diverse history of Islington and its people, through an online resource that is accessible to anyone.

"It shows the huge contribution made to our borough by writers from many backgrounds and provides residents with a deeper understanding of their own neighbourhood."

To view the interactive Islington Map click here. First click "tick to use Open Access Version", then "continue", "show layers", "recreation & leisure" and then check the "literary road map" box.

