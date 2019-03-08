Islington Council clamps down on HGVs using residential streets with weight restriction enforcement cameras

Stock image of HGV. Picture: David Wright CC BY 2.0 Archant

Islington Council's two new smart cameras will help it enforce weight restrictions and clamp down on HGVs cutting through residential roads.

The cameras in Copenhagen Street and Mildmay Park will operate 24/7 to enforce the 7.5tn weight restriction, reduce air pollution and improve safety.

The cameras identify a vehicles size and predict its weight, before checking details with the DVLA and fining the driver if it's too heavy.

Drivers are made aware of the weight restrictions by signs in the areas.

Islington's environment and transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "We're committed to taking bold action to reduce the number of lorries on our residential streets by enforcing our existing lorry ban thus improving road safety whilst also tackling air pollution.

"We are determined to tackle the root cause of road danger and poor air quality therefore we don't want lorries and HGVs using our residential streets as a shortcut route."