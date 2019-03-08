Search

Islington council leader blasts Sajid Javid's 'disappointing' spending round promises for local government

PUBLISHED: 14:27 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 05 September 2019

New home secretary Sajid Javid

New home secretary Sajid Javid

PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of Islington Council says Sajid Javid's pledge to boost local government coffers isn't enough to reverse nine years of budget cuts.

The chancellor exchequer delivered his spending round speech in Parliament yesterday, where he claimed austerity is over and announced £13.8billion of extra expenditure, in what critics have called electioneering.

Mr Javid promised the "largest increased in local government spending powers since 2010", including an extra £1.5bn councils to spend on social care.

But Cllr Richard Watts said: "Islington Council has seen Government cuts of 70 per cent to its core funding since 2010 and has had to find savings of £275 million by 2022.

"It's disappointing that today's Government spending round does not include a clear ongoing commitment to properly funding vital local services. "For example, the money announced for social care looks like a sticking plaster partly funded by higher council tax bills, when what is needed is proper sustainable funding.

"Today's announcement will come no way near to making up the funding lost for local services due to Government cuts since 2010, and we will continue to urge the Government to properly fund public services."

