Published: 12:13 PM March 26, 2021

Islington People Friendly Streets protesters leave the Town Hall forecourt and march along Upper Street to Angel on 05.08.20. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

Islington Council raked in nearly half a million pounds from its People Friendly Streets scheme in the first four months of its operation.

Between August 17 and December 23, the council racked up £491,180 from all low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) related penalty charge notices, according to data obtained by this newspaper.

The council says compliance with the new traffic measures has increased over time, and that it wants the borough's streets and neighbourhoods "to be safe, healthy, green spaces that are enjoyable for all".

LTNs are controlled through bollards and smart cameras, which catch out motorists breaching the new rules, and charge them fixed fines.

Those who enter closed roads face fixed fines at £130, but the cost is reduced to £65 if paid within 14 days.

Motorists can also be fined if they breach the rules around the school streets programme, which focuses on reducing traffic nearby schools at peak hours.

Many residents have complained they have been introduced without prior consultation and argue that the role-out has been flawed and unfair on people who use vehicles for work.

A consultation will be held after an 18-month trial period of each scheme, and in the meantime people can share their views on the council's community forum.

You may also want to watch:

Asked how many complaints it had received about People Friendly Streets, the council said it is not processing complaints through its formal procedure because the scheme "remains in its trial stages".

There are now six LTNs in Islington in Highbury, Amwell, Canonbury East, Canonbury West, Clerkenwell Green and St Peter’s.

The council's corporate director for environment and regeneration, Keith Townsend, said: “We know that these are significant changes, and that it will take time for people to adapt to them.

"The council has worked hard to make it clear what and where the new restrictions are for motorists approaching traffic filters, and we have seen an increase over time in the number of vehicles complying with the restrictions.

“We know how important Islington’s streets and neighbourhoods are for local people, and we want them to be safe, healthy, green spaces that are enjoyable for all."