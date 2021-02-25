Published: 8:56 AM February 25, 2021

The mulberry tree on the Park View estate, which is at risk of felling by Islington Council - Credit: Eilidh Murray

Islington Council's plans to chop down a "rare" 70-year-old mulberry tree on a Highbury estate are on pause, after a petition was set up to save it.

The council wants to build 38 new flats on the Park View Estate off Collins Road, and has promised residents over the past three years the 10m high tree would be protected.

But in what they describe as a "sudden U-turn", the council threatened to fell the tree within a month, following a consultation in December.

According to the council, it "became increasingly clear" that cables and pipes would have to run in front of the building near the tree as the project's design phase progressed.

A tree expert they commissioned in October 2019 had come to the conclusion that the tree was "shedding its heavy branches and is very close to the end of its life", and decided its chances of surviving the building work were "extremely slim".

But Dr Peter Coles, an independent expert on mulberry trees, disagrees and sees no reason the tree which he considers to be "in fine health" couldn't live for another 200 or 300 years.

Zoe Alzamora, who launched a petition calling on the council to save the tree, which has over 1.300 signatures, said: "The tree is part of our heritage and has taken a lifetime to grow.

"It provides fruit every year, enjoyed by everyone from the elderly to the small children of our estate, and a habitat for wildlife - honestly, the drunk squirrels in the autumn are something else.

"We understand it is necessary, and right to build new homes on council land but promises for the safety of our tree are being broken."

The debacle comes hot on the heels of the controversial move to chop down seven trees at Highbury Corner, to make way for a private block of flats to fund social housing at Dixon Clark Court.

The council's housing chief, Cllr Diarmaid Ward, said that "removing trees is always a last resort".

"That is why, when the mulberry tree’s short remaining life and low chances of survival became apparent, the council moved quickly to propose planting a mature mulberry tree in a more suitable location as a replacement," he said.

"In light of further feedback, we have agreed to temporarily pause this plan and residents will be updated in due course.

“We are pleased that the project will result in a net gain of six trees.”