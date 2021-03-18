News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Council moves ahead with supported living block - despite neighbours’ protests

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Published: 12:47 PM March 18, 2021   
The car park in Windsor Street, earmarked for a supported living block

The car park in Windsor Street, earmarked for a supported living block - Credit: Google

Islington Council is moving ahead with controversial plans to build an 11-bedroom supported living block in a car park in Windsor Street.

The scheme provoked debate when it was approved in 2018, with neighbours opposing it on grounds of overdevelopment on the one hand, and campaigners speaking of a need for accommodation for people with learning disabilities.

The Town Hall is now set to agree an appropriation of the car park, having established that without doing so the scheme could still be blocked by neighbours seeking a court injunction for diminution of their right to light or right of way.

According to a council report to be agreed tonight (March 18), the appropriation would allow the council to “override existing rights and extinguish adjoining owners’ rights,” with neighbours subsequently having a right to compensation.

It is understood that £30,000 has been built into the budget of the scheme for this purpose, with one offer so far accepted.

The report reads: “Recent court cases have shown that where there is an actionable nuisance, the affected party is entitled to an injunction to prohibit the nuisance and it is for the defendant to show why an injunction should not be granted. 

“This could potentially halt the project altogether in a worst case scenario and even if the council succeeded in showing that an injunction was not appropriate, and damages were given instead, it would result in a delay to the delivery of the development as well as likely additional costs to the council.”

Planning permission requires construction of the development to start by May 9.

The council commissions between 120 and 150 out-of-borough placements for adults with learning disabilities, primarily due to a lack of appropriate accommodation in Islington, and 69 people are on the waiting for this kind of accommodation.

Benefits of the scheme could include a reduction in costs for out-of-borough placements, and allow people to receive support from their families and services locally.

The report, introduced by housing and development boss Cllr Diarmaid Ward, states: “On average, 30-35 young people with learning disabilities transition into adulthood each year.

"The complexity of need is increasing year on year, which further increases demand on accommodation-based placements."

Islington News

