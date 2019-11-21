Search

Advanced search

'Inconvenient' Stroud Green bridge fences FINALLY removed after eight months

PUBLISHED: 12:57 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 21 November 2019

The fencing was finally removed from under Stroud Green Bridge yesterday. Picture: Streets Kitchen

The fencing was finally removed from under Stroud Green Bridge yesterday. Picture: Streets Kitchen

Archant

The "inconvenient" fences under Stroud Green bridge were finally removed yesterday - eight months after they were first installed.

Islington Council erected fences on both sides of the pavement below the bridge on March 12 to carry out light works and "pigeon proofing".

Network Rail then spent eight weeks painting Seven Sisters Road bridge and Stroud Green Bridge. All works are now completed.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward told the Gazette: "It was very inconvenient having fences up but safety has to come first. I'm really pleased they are down."

He said council workers will be doing daily cleans under the bridge this week.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ward added: "I'm very proud to say we have helped over 40 people from under the bridge into save accommodation in the past two years.

"There is a genuine issue with drug dealing in the Finsbury Park and Stroud Green Road area and you have dealers praying on vulnerable people in the community."

He said the Met Police and Isilngton's outreach teams are working to tackle this issue.

Jon Glackin, coordinator of grassroots outreach group Streets Kitchen, who previously blasted Network Rail for "dragging out" the works, said: "It was really dangerous before, people were coming from the train station drunk and pulling it [the fencing] down - and it wasn't homeless people [pulling the fence]."

He said there is "no real reason" to homeless people who previously slept under the bridge to return owing to the effectiveness of Islington and Haringey's outreach teams.

Jon added: "To their credit, Islington and Haringey are working really hard to get people into accommodation. I know for a fact there's a couple of people down there begging, but I know they have somewhere to go. There's a drug problem down there, no doubt about it.

"But with the homeless problem Islington and Haringey are addressing the issue."

Most Read

Victoria line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

Stroud Green stabbing: Man critical after being attacked in early hours

Police tape in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Colette Collins-Walsh

Most Read

Victoria line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

Stroud Green stabbing: Man critical after being attacked in early hours

Police tape in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Colette Collins-Walsh

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Boxing: Islington host charity show for Not Forgotten Association

Islington boxers celebrate (pic Reggie Hagland)

Ryder ready to make dreams reality by dethroning world champion Smith in Liverpool

John Ryder media Workout, Matchrrom Boxing Gym, Essex. 7th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.

Darts: Six of the best for Boston Arms

N19's John McGee

School Sport: Islington pupils pipped in final

Islington's primary school squad were runners-up in the Inner London final of the English Schools FA seven-a-side competition

‘Inconvenient’ Stroud Green bridge fences FINALLY removed after eight months

The fencing was finally removed from under Stroud Green Bridge yesterday. Picture: Streets Kitchen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists