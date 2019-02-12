Islington Council’s career roadshow for National Apprenticeship Week

Islington apprentice, Usama Mohamed. Picture: Steve Bainbridge Steve Bainbridge Photography Ltd

Islington Council is hosting a career events roadshow at a series of locations across the borough for National Apprenticeship Week.

The council’s youth employment team is running Aspire career events from Monday to Friday to show young people from all backgrounds some of the apprenticeship opportunities available to them.

The sessions will help introduce 16-25 year olds to potential employers

Islington’s economy and jobs chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “It’s really important that we give people support and advice to fulfil their potential.

“Learning while working is hugely rewarding, it’s important young people from all backgrounds are able to explore their options and the opportunities.”

There are sessions for 16- to 25-year-olds at St Mary’s Youth Open House on Tuesday from 5pm and 8pm, and at Jubba Youth Community Association between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, and finally at the Highbury Roundhouse from 7pm and 8pm that same evening.