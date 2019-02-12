Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington Council’s career roadshow for National Apprenticeship Week

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 28 February 2019

Islington apprentice, Usama Mohamed. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Islington apprentice, Usama Mohamed. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Steve Bainbridge Photography Ltd

Islington Council is hosting a career events roadshow at a series of locations across the borough for National Apprenticeship Week.

The council’s youth employment team is running Aspire career events from Monday to Friday to show young people from all backgrounds some of the apprenticeship opportunities available to them.

The sessions will help introduce 16-25 year olds to potential employers

Islington’s economy and jobs chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “It’s really important that we give people support and advice to fulfil their potential.

“Learning while working is hugely rewarding, it’s important young people from all backgrounds are able to explore their options and the opportunities.”

There are sessions for 16- to 25-year-olds at St Mary’s Youth Open House on Tuesday from 5pm and 8pm, and at Jubba Youth Community Association between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, and finally at the Highbury Roundhouse from 7pm and 8pm that same evening.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Police release picture of suspect linked to officer getting punched in Finsbury Park station

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an assault on an off-duty police officer. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Police release picture of suspect linked to officer getting punched in Finsbury Park station

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an assault on an off-duty police officer. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Layth Yousif’s All Guns Blazing Arsenal column: Spurs have to win a trophy before claiming a shift in the balance of power in North London

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. PA

Religious leaders call for unity at rally after suspected antisemitic attack in Highbury Corner

Supporters and speakers gather outside Highbury and Islington Station on February 21, 2019 at a rally to oppose the previous evening's alleged anti-semitic attack. Front row includes, Laura Marks founder of Mitzvah Day and co founder of Nisa-Nashim, Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, Cllr Claudia Webbe and Mohammed Kozbar Chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: Polly Hancock

Onese Power: Senior police officer recalls morning of fatal crash 21 years ago

Father-of-three Onese Power, who died in August 1997. Picture: Ann Power

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Winning North London derby to move within one point of Spurs is ‘big motivation’ after Gunners thrash Bournemouth

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Five great things to do during March

Five Points Brewery are putting on a Women in Beer event at Pembury Tavern on March 7.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists