Islington Council’s caretaker and concierge of the year awards celebrate borough’s unsung heroes

PUBLISHED: 11:19 06 November 2020

Lat Singh (left) who was nominated Islington's concierge of the year 2020, and Francis Oduro is caretaker of the year, Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

A concierge “always willing to go the extra mile” and a caretaker who “goes above and beyond” have been presented awards by Islington Council.

Mayor Cllr Burgess with Francis Oduro, who was selected as Islington's Caretaker of the Year 2020, Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald PhotographyMayor Cllr Burgess with Francis Oduro, who was selected as Islington's Caretaker of the Year 2020, Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

The council received 270 nominations for its caretaker and concierge of the year awards, and a judging panel decided Francis Oduro, who works on the King Square Estate in St Luke’s, would win the caretaker accolade - for the second year running.

Francis received lots nominations for his friendly and positive attitude, willingness to help and continual hard work.

One person described him as “the nicest, most hard-working man”, adding: “He will do whatever he can to help.”

Lat Singh, who works at Kestrel House in City Road, was praised for his professionalism and picked up the concierge title.

The runners-up were Terry Smith, concierge at Turnpike House, John Lynch, caretaker at Bevin Court, and Darren Ewens, caretaker at the Popham Estate.

The council’s housing chief, Cllr Diarmaid Ward, said: “We’re so grateful to the dedicated, hard-working caretakers and concierges in Islington who do such an incredible job year in, year out to give local people the best possible service.

“One of the council’s main priorities is making sure that all of our residents have a decent, comfortable home to live in, and our neighbourhood staff play a massive role in helping to achieve this.

“This year, the coronavirus pandemic has meant that our caretakers and concierges have had to work extra hard to ensure that vulnerable or isolated residents are getting the support that they need, and their efforts are very much appreciated.”

