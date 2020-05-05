Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Islington’s finance chief warns Covid-19 crisis could cost council £60million

PUBLISHED: 10:26 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 05 May 2020

Cllr Satnam Gill OBE. Picture: Islington Council

Cllr Satnam Gill OBE. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Islington’s finance chief warns the Covid-19 crisis could cost the council about £60million by the end of the year.

The government has given Islington Council about £15.6m extra funding during the pandemic, and has suggested more money will be made available if necessary.

You may also want to watch:

But Islington’s finance lead Cllr Satnam Gill OBE says: “The help they’re offering is nowhere going to cover the cost”.

He added: “They have given us about £15.6m towards the cost of doing it but we think it will cost us about £60m at the end of this year, and this £15m is going to be nothing compared [to that].

“What they’re not looking at is the impact on council income. Parking income is down about £2million a month, income from leisure centres has completely gone but we are still having to pay for all those buildings. When you add all those up with additional costs we think it will add up to £60million for the year. That’s assuming [lockdown] only lasts for three months and then we are in partial lockdown for a year.”

The Office For Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog has warned that, if the lockdown lasts for three months, the UK economy shrink by 35 per cent this spring.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Artist paints portrait of bus driver colleague who died from Covid-19 – and calls for transport workers to get PPE

Emil Nikolla's portrait of Win Tin Soe. Picture: Emil Nikolla

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Artist paints portrait of bus driver colleague who died from Covid-19 – and calls for transport workers to get PPE

Emil Nikolla's portrait of Win Tin Soe. Picture: Emil Nikolla

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Sports bosses discuss impact of pandemic at DCMS committee

Chair of the EFL Rick Parry. Picture: PA

Boreham Wood chairman sees no return for non league in 2020

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: Kookaburra develop wax applicator for cricket balls

Cricket balls in a bag

Coronavirus: Islington’s finance chief warns Covid-19 crisis could cost council £60million

Cllr Satnam Gill OBE. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus London live updates: Keir Starmer calls for ‘national consensus’ on the easing of lockdown

Michael Gove during a media briefing on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video
Drive 24