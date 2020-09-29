Search

Islington Council’s Sweeper of the Year award celebrates ‘those that go the extra mile’

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 September 2020

Andrew Blenham is Islington's Sweeper of the Year winner for 2020. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography/ Islington Council

Andrew Blenham is Islington's Sweeper of the Year winner for 2020. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography/ Islington Council

Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Council announced the winner and runners-up of its Sweeper of the Year award, which celebrates those who go the extra mile to help in their neighbourhoods.

Andrew Blenham, Sweeper of the Year winner and runners-up pose with Cllr Champion and John Mooteealoo. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography/ Islington CouncilAndrew Blenham, Sweeper of the Year winner and runners-up pose with Cllr Champion and John Mooteealoo. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography/ Islington Council

Andrew Blenham, who has worked in the borough for more than four years, was crowned the winner after 120 local people took part in a Twitter poll.

His route keeping Highbury clean sees him cover 6km a day, often in rainy, cold weather - which over the course of a year is further than walking all the way to Rome.

Participants commented on the “excellent” job Andrew does to keep their streets tidy, with one describing him as “always cheerful, polite and charming”.

He was awarded a golden wheelbarrow and a £50 gift voucher.

Runners-up, Mohamed Abumaye, who works in the Caledonian area, and Paul Smith, who works around Old Street, won a £25 gift voucher each.

The council’s environment chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Islington’s street sweepers make a massive difference in their local community, and we’re so grateful to them for their incredible efforts day-in, day-out, to keep the borough tidy. In the face of early mornings and often unpleasant weather, they go about their work with a smile on their faces and a commitment to going the extra mile in their neighbourhoods.”

