Islington Council’s Sweeper of the Year award celebrates ‘those that go the extra mile’

Andrew Blenham is Islington's Sweeper of the Year winner for 2020. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography/ Islington Council Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Council announced the winner and runners-up of its Sweeper of the Year award, which celebrates those who go the extra mile to help in their neighbourhoods.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Blenham, Sweeper of the Year winner and runners-up pose with Cllr Champion and John Mooteealoo. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography/ Islington Council Andrew Blenham, Sweeper of the Year winner and runners-up pose with Cllr Champion and John Mooteealoo. Picture: Em Fitzgerald Photography/ Islington Council

Andrew Blenham, who has worked in the borough for more than four years, was crowned the winner after 120 local people took part in a Twitter poll.

His route keeping Highbury clean sees him cover 6km a day, often in rainy, cold weather - which over the course of a year is further than walking all the way to Rome.

You may also want to watch:

Participants commented on the “excellent” job Andrew does to keep their streets tidy, with one describing him as “always cheerful, polite and charming”.

He was awarded a golden wheelbarrow and a £50 gift voucher.

Runners-up, Mohamed Abumaye, who works in the Caledonian area, and Paul Smith, who works around Old Street, won a £25 gift voucher each.

The council’s environment chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Islington’s street sweepers make a massive difference in their local community, and we’re so grateful to them for their incredible efforts day-in, day-out, to keep the borough tidy. In the face of early mornings and often unpleasant weather, they go about their work with a smile on their faces and a commitment to going the extra mile in their neighbourhoods.”