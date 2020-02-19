Islington Council set to get first Liveable Neighbourhood

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears Archant

Islington is set to get its first Liveable Neighbourhood - which aims to cut traffic and boost walking and cycling - and to invest in an electric council vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As the Gazette was going to press, the council announced a raft of new capital investment proposals as part of its budget for 2020-2021.

It has set aside £1million to create a Liveable Neighbourhood in the Mildmay and Highbury East area, with work due to begin later this year, subject to consultation.

You may also want to watch:

The draft budget includes £1.5 million towards a new sub-station and high voltage National Grid connection at the Waste and Recycling Centre.

The upgrade would provide enough power to change the council's 230-vehicle fleet to electric.

Some £450,000 has also been set aside to improve water quality and biodiversity in the New River Walk in Canonbury.

A further £450,000 will help repair and revamp facilities in Barnard Park, Highbury Fields and Whittington Park.