Islington Council calls on businesses to help make women feel safe at night

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears Archant

Islington Council has called on businesses to help make the borough feel safe for women after dark.

Councillors unanimously passed a motion in support of the mayor of London's night safety charter, which aims to make the capital city a place where all women feel comfortable in the evenings.

The charter provides guidance for businesses, charities and councils for better training and encouraging reporting of harassment.

Cllr Kadeema Woodbyrne, Islington's women's and girl's champion, seconded the motion and said:

"It's unacceptable that 79 per cent of women aged 18 to 24 said they expected inappropriate comments, touching and behaviour on a night out towards them or their friends. That's why we will be promoting this Charter to all our night-time businesses to make Islington the safest night-time destination we can."

Amy Lamé, London's night czar, said: "I'm delighted. It makes Islington a flagship destination where women will feel confident travelling, working or going out at night."