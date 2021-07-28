News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

GMB stops funding London Labour over Islington caretaker sacking

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 2:33 PM July 28, 2021   
Gary Bolister pictured on a march

Gary Bolister pictured on a march - Credit: GMB

The GMB union has stopped funding Labour in London after Islington Council sacked a caretaker after 24 years. 

Gary Bolister, 43, was dismissed after appearing in a Facebook Live video in November at a protest against low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs). The video, which he did not film, included footage of a councillor inside her home. 

An employment tribunal following the dismissal is set to be heard on January 19 next year. 

The GMB donated a reported £1.4million to Labour last year and spent £50,000 on Sadiq Khan’s mayoral election campaign. 

Warren Kenny, GMB regional secretary, said: “Gary is utterly devastated by his sacking – working for Islington council, where he was born and raised, was his passion and his vocation. His callous sacking over an honest error is beginning to look like political victimisation.”

You may also want to watch:

The GMB previously started a petition to oppose the sacking and organised a protest outside the Town Hall. 

The union said Mr Bolister has offered to apologise but the council completed a “flawed and prejudiced” investigation after the filmed councillor’s complaint. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
  2. 2 Hundreds gather for Tony Eastlake funeral in Islington
  3. 3 Flooding recovery begins after evening of chaos
  1. 4 Petition begins for reduction of traffic on Liverpool Road
  2. 5 Upcoming Hackney and Islington road and rail disruptions
  3. 6 Emirates to reopen for Covid jabs as council looks to entice residents
  4. 7 'Extreme' noise complaint as 150 gather for Islington party
  5. 8 Parkrun returns! Hundreds get back on track across north London
  6. 9 Statue in Noel-Baker Peace Garden replaced in Islington after 35 years
  7. 10 GMB stops funding London Labour over Islington caretaker sacking

Mr Kenny added: “GMB will always back members and if Islington Labour refuse to listen to reason we will hit them where it hurts – in the party coffers.  

“It’s a shame that other Labour candidates have to suffer the consequences of Islington council’s actions, but that’s the way it is until this matter is resolved.” 

The Labour Party declined to comment.

Islington Council was approached for comment. 

Islington Council
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bob Borzello has attracted attention for his shop that isn't a shop.

The Camden Passage shop window where nothing is for sale

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
The London Underground 

Two Tube lines closed after 10pm as TfL staff isolate due to Covid

benjamin salmon

Logo Icon
David Harrison's wife. He is spokesman for Living Streets Islington

Climate Emergency | Opinion

What do smoking and People Friendly Streets have in common?

David Harrison, Islington Living Streets

Logo Icon
Lidl is set to open a new shop in Finsbury Park

New Lidl to open in Finsbury Park's Arts Building next week

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon