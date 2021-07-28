GMB stops funding London Labour over Islington caretaker sacking

Published: 2:33 PM July 28, 2021

The GMB union has stopped funding Labour in London after Islington Council sacked a caretaker after 24 years.

Gary Bolister, 43, was dismissed after appearing in a Facebook Live video in November at a protest against low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs). The video, which he did not film, included footage of a councillor inside her home.

An employment tribunal following the dismissal is set to be heard on January 19 next year.

The GMB donated a reported £1.4million to Labour last year and spent £50,000 on Sadiq Khan’s mayoral election campaign.

Warren Kenny, GMB regional secretary, said: “Gary is utterly devastated by his sacking – working for Islington council, where he was born and raised, was his passion and his vocation. His callous sacking over an honest error is beginning to look like political victimisation.”

The GMB previously started a petition to oppose the sacking and organised a protest outside the Town Hall.

The union said Mr Bolister has offered to apologise but the council completed a “flawed and prejudiced” investigation after the filmed councillor’s complaint.

Mr Kenny added: “GMB will always back members and if Islington Labour refuse to listen to reason we will hit them where it hurts – in the party coffers.

“It’s a shame that other Labour candidates have to suffer the consequences of Islington council’s actions, but that’s the way it is until this matter is resolved.”

The Labour Party declined to comment.

Islington Council was approached for comment.